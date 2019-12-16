Bro. John Wayne Thornton
1945 - 2019
Funeral Service for Bro. John Wayne Thornton, 74, of Alexander City, was Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Sims and Rev. Lonnie Phillips officiated. Burial followed in the Fellowship Cemetery. The family received friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
