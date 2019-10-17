Bro. Autry D. Waters
1938 - 2019
Funeral Service for Bro. Autry D. Waters, 81, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Matthew Reams, Rev. Scott Hale and Rev. Tom Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Center Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Bro. Waters passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Adams Nursing Home. He was born on July 29, 1938 in Level Plains, Alabama to Dalton Waters and Celia Gladys Scott Waters. Bro. Autry was a faithful and devoted minister of the Gospel. He spent many years in the ministry and had pastored several churches throughout Alabama and Georgia. He had also served for many years as a disaster relief volunteer, Hospital Chaplain and volunteer firefighter. He was an old farm boy and loved being outside. He enjoyed fishing, shooting fireworks, being a dare devil, prankster and making others laugh. He was an avid reader and wanted to educate himself. He also enjoyed watching football, college basketball, NCIS and old westerns. Bro. Autry loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Williams Waters of Camp Hill; children, Dennie Waters Hale (Scott) of Wetumpka, Robert Waters (Paulette) of Commerce, GA and Lydia Waters (David Woodall) of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Lee Hale (Chelsea), Raeanne Waters Stanley (Jacob), Grace Waters, Garrett Waters and Mary Elizabeth Waters; great-grandchildren, Kingsley Eleanor Hale and Parker William Stanley; sisters, Virginia Fillenworth of Level Plains, Mary Grantham (Lee) of Level Plains, Angie Brusse (Les) of Enterprise and Robbie McDonald (Bill) of Columbia, NC; brothers, Tyrus Waters (Willene) of Level Plains, Wayne Waters of Level Plains and Jerry Waters (Faye) of Level Plains; sister-in-law, Melba Herrington of Enterprise; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Junior Waters, sister-in-law, Shirley Waters; and brothers-in-law, Dick Fillenworth and John Robert Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (for Parkinsons), P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the BrightFocus Foundation ( for Alzheimers research), 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
