Brenda J. Watson
1953-2020
Mrs. Brenda J. Watson, 66, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Dadeville, Alabama. Funeral services for Brenda J. Watson will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CST at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama. Burial will follow at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. CST until the hour of the service at 3:00 p.m. CST.
Mrs. Watson is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Judy Vinson and her husband, Vernon R. Watson. She is survived by her children, Johnny Kosza, Dechelle Lauria, and Dave Rambaran, Miranda Holloway (Kevin); grandchildren, Jessica Bishop, Jordan Fincher, Cecily Lenson (Jeremy), R.J. Hudmon, Anthony Wyrobec, Ian ad Rayns Rambaran, Hallie Waters (J.C.), Brianna Holloway, and Lindsey Holloway; six great grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.