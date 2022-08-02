Funeral Service for Mrs. Brenda Faye Futral, 58, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Rev. Scott Railey will officiate.  The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Futral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you