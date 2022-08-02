Funeral Service for Mrs. Brenda Faye Futral, 58, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Railey will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Futral passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham). She was born on November 28, 1963, in Alexander City, Alabama to Charles Edward Peoples and Glenda Faye Vickers Lindsey. She enjoyed the outdoors and had become quite the repair person. There was no project that she was afraid to undertake. Brenda loved her animals, music, and vacations to Orange Beach. She was well known for her awesome birthday cakes. Most of all, Brenda loved her husband, Robert, and all of her family. She lived her life for her family and others.
She is survived by her mother, Glenda Faye Lindsey of Alexander City; daughter, Debra Futral Mixon (David) of Deatsville; sisters, Theresa Smith (Mark) of Goodwater and Lisa Diane Scruggs (Jere) of Alexander City; brothers, Brian Whaley of Sylacauga, Chuck Peoples of LaGrange, GA, and Judd Peoples of GA; grandchildren, Cole Futral, Aiden Futral, Sophie Mixon, and Olivia Faye Mixon; Brother-in-law, Eddie Futral (Pat) of Alexander City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Adrain Futral and father, Charles Edward Peoples.
