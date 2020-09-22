Bradley J. Sanford
Bradley J. Sanford, a simple man, much loved brother and son, from Alexander City, AL passed away Sept. 13, 2020 from undetermined causes at the age of 36. Brad, “BJ”, was born to Mary Mann and Jack Sanford on February 19th, 1984 in Sylacauga Alabama.
Brad wanted only to make his parents proud by being a Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s definition. He also enjoyed hard, honest work with his hands like auto repair. Thank you to the Patterson family for taking a chance on his work and being a source of stability.
He is survived by his parents, Mary and Steve Mann of Alexander City AL, his sisters Laura Thomas of NV, and Amanda Jacobson of FL and his brother David Childers of MS. He also is survived by additional family in both MS and AL.
In lieu of funeral arrangements or memorial service, our family humbly asks that your sympathies be expressed by sharing in the expenses for his crematory services and purchasing a headstone for his final resting place. Donations can be made using cash app id: $ummandaj