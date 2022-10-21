Graveside services for Bobbie Guy of Jackson's Gap, Alabama will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022 at Dadeville City Cemetery, with Reverend Ben Hayes officiating.
Bobbie Nell Clifton Guy was born on August 4, 1931 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to the parents of Amy Green Clifton and Albert Lee Clifton.
Bobbie was a devoted wife of 76 years, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dadeville where she was a faithful servant as a Sunday school teacher, dedicated member of the WMU and Lottie Moon Mission Society until her health failed. Bobbie had a zeal for learning and always taking on new adventurous tasks. She taught herself to sew, cook and bake. She became an excellent cook and baker. Bobbie was best known for her famous Thanksgiving/ Christmas dressing and Chocolate Pound Cake; they were ambrosial. She loved traveling, boating, jet skiing and enjoyed life to its fullness. She also loved to sing those Old Hymns of Zion, her favorite being “Old Rugged Cross”. Bobbie was one of God’s best cheerleader…. always encouraging the less fortunate, sick and shut-ins with encouraging phone calls, visits or cards. She was most proud of her membership in Beta Sigma Phi and the Woman of the Year Award. But most of all, she loved her family and the Lord. Bobbie’s sweet, sweet spirit will be truly missed.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Clifton and Amy Green Clifton, her husband, Arthur Guy, her son, Lee Guy, two grandsons, Perry Guy, Ryan Griggs, one brother, Ronnie Clifton and one sister, Jean Jarrell.
On Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, Bobbie peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord with family at her bedside.
Her precious memories will always be cherished by her loving and devoted daughter, Amy Huff (Wendell), a son, Craig Guy (Ann), three grandchildren, Chance Hunt (Sara), Allen Guy, Joel Guy, four great grandchildren, Stephen Guy (Sarah), Ryan Hunt, Kindell Hunt, Makayla Griggs, one great great grandchildren, Amelia Rose Guy and many friends.
