Billy Thomas Coker, age 86, died in his home in Dadeville, Alabama on February 13, 2021. He was a proud Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War era as an aircraft mechanic. Billy was a giver at heart, never met a stranger, and loved his family and friends!
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Coker, son, Gary Coker of Dadeville, AL; daughter, Karen Richard (Henri) of Scottsboro, AL; granddaughter, Krissie Daughtry (Jeff) of Sarasota, FL; granddaughter, Rebeka Troutman of Huntsville, AL; grandson, John David Clark (Haley) of Reeltown, AL; grandson, David Richard (Barbie) of Shenzhen, China; and grandson, Jonathan Richard (Sarah) of Huntsville, AL. He was an amazing Papa to 9 great-grandchildren. Billy also leaves a host of family and friends who love him dearly.
Billy’s memorial service will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes on Hwy. 280 in Camp Hill, AL, on Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends will be received at 10:30 a.m.