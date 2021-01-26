Billy Charles Yates
February 5, 1933 - January 10, 2021
Graveside for Mr. Billy Charles Yates will be held on January 29th, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, Hillview Memorial Park, with Reverend Don DeLee officiating
He was born on February 5, 1933 to James Leonard Yates and Myrtle Canary Yates.
Mr. Yates loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the West End Baptist church. He loved his family, friends and gardening. He was an avid Alabama "Roll Tide" Fan. Mr. Yates was employed as a Superintendent for 45 years with Hardaway Construction. He was part of a team of workers that constructed bridges and other infrastructures in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Bahamas, Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia.
Mr. Yates peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center from Covid 19 complications.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Vernie Gean Davis Yates, his parents and seven sisters and four brothers.
Billy's precious memories will always be engraved in the hearts of his daughter, Sharon Yates McAdam, son, Jeff Yates, granddaughter, Ryo Yates, all of Tampa, Florida, a host of nieces, nephews and a special dedicated and devoted friend that added much joy to his life, Ms Brenda Collett.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to West End Baptist Church, 3050 Old Dark Road, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
The graveside service will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Department of Public Health.
