The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Dr. B.B. Sellers passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Russell Medical. He was born on January 25, 1945 in Alexander City, Alabama to Billy Brandon Sellers Sr. and Mary Joanna Ray Sellers.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sherry Myers Sellers; son, Justin Sellers, Benjamin Sellers (Heather); daughter, Ann E. Sellers; grandchildren, Emily Katherine Sellers, Sampson Elijah Sellers, Scarlett Renee Sellers; sister, Nancy C. Scott (Fletcher); brother, Edgar R. Sellers (Melanie) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen Sellers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in honor of Dr. Sellers.
