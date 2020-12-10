Billie Faye Harbison
June 3, 1936 – December 9, 2020
Billie Faye Harbison passed at her residence in Alexander City, Alabama on December 9, 2020 at the age of 84. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CT with Brother Gary Gulledge officiating. Interment will follow in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.
Billie Faye Harbison was born June 3, 1936 to the late, Claude and Bessie Sanders. She is also preceded in death by granddaughter-in-law, Angela Gulledge; sister, Helen Kilgo; and sister-in-law, Jean Sanders.
She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Harbison of 65 years; daughter, Charlene (Gary) Gulledge; grandchildren, Aubrey (Ernest) Champion, Nicholas Gulledge, Danielle (Daniel) Queen, Charli (Adam) Spates, Joseph (Cindy) Gulledge; 14 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Linda (Horace) Swan and Charlotte (Joe) Chandler; brother, Ferrell Sanders; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Billie loved decorating and was a natural born beauty and athlete. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.