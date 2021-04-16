Ms. Betty F. Martin Moss, 74, of Alexander City, AL passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, 1:00 p.m. CST at New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Justin Freeman, Officiating
Betty was a loving and devoted mother, and she leaves to cherish her memories: three faithful and caring children, Dwight (Chassady) Moss of Dadeville, AL, Matthew (Tierra) Moss of Alexander City, AL, and Velma Moss of Opelika, AL, eleven grandchildren, Avry, Cameron, Noah, Sarrena, Luca Faye, Dela’Reece, Nirvanna, Taraji, Majeur, Carmen, and Chloe, three loving sisters, Minnie Reeder of Dadeville, AL, Bessie Golatte and Martha Sims both of Camp Hill, AL, sister-in-law, Gracie Martin of LaFayette, AL, aunt, Minnie B. Finley of Camp Hill, AL, uncle, Otis Drake of Camp Hill, AL, very dear friend Dorothy Black and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements