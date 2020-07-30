Betty Ann Dayton
1931 - 2020
Betty Ann Dayton of Henderson, NV was called home to the Lord on July 27, 2020 after a brief hospital stay. Her 89 years on this earth ended her way. Offering a big smile & kind heart for the world, enjoying an independent life to the fullest, a little “penny slots” at her favorite casino and of course, getting her hair & nails done until her final days!
Betty was born May 1, 1931 in Columbus, MS to Yancey & Helen Travis. She attended Steven D. Lee High School and she went on to attend Mississippi State University. While in college, Betty majored in Secretarial Sciences, was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, was head majorette and as a senior she was selected Homecoming Queen, graduating in 1952. It was here Betty met her husband, Albert S. Munsch Jr., a football player for the Mississippi State Bulldogs They married in 1952 and enjoyed a great 48 year marriage.
Betty was the devoted wife of a career Air Force Officer traveling the world, raising three children (Albert, John & Mike) and along the way fulfilling her career goals. Betty worked for the Chandler Arizona Police Department, she was personal Secretary for the AWACS Squadron General in Okinawa, Japan and her final position at Robinson Iron in Alexander City, AL.
Betty & Al retired to Lake Martin, Alabama in 1991 where they built their dream home and enjoyed being near family after years of travel. After Al’s death in 2000, Betty relocated to Las Vegas, NV to begin her next journey where she lived the next 20 years making new friends and enjoying life to the fullest. In Las Vegas Betty re-united with a recently widowed military friend Tom Dayton. They married in January 2004 and enjoyed 10 years together before Tom’s passing in 2014.
Betty is now reunited in Heaven with parents, Yancey and Helen Travis, husbands Al Munsch Jr. & Tom Dayton, sons Albert Munsch III & John Munsch, and granddaughter Ryan Lenora Munsch.
Betty’s memory is honored and celebrated by her son and daughter in law Michael & Allison Munsch of Huntersville, NC; grandsons Albert Munsch IV and wife Sondra Munsch of Mesa, AZ, Travis Munsch of Tampa, FL and Austin Munsch of Huntersville, NC; granddaughters Jessica Munsch of St. Petersburg, FL, Madison Munsch of Huntersville, NC and Sidney Munsch of Huntersville, NC; great grandsons Michael Munsch of Mesa, AZ, AJ Munsch of Mesa, AZ, and Xander Munsch of Tampa, FL; great granddaughters Kailey Munsch and Demarie Dodd of Tampa, FL; her beloved brother Ed & wife Sarah of Eclectic, AL along with many nieces and nephews. Betty is also cherished and remembered by her dear friend Jackie Foster and so many other friends in Henderson, NV.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Refuge Baptist Church, 3098 Red Hill Road, Tallassee, Alabama on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00PM CST. Visitation with the family will be held at the church at 1:00 PM prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the Purple Heart Foundation and condolences may be expressed at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Radney Funeral Home, 1326 Dadeville Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
For those attending, Betty wanted everyone to dress in bright, happy colors, representing her sincere appreciation for the wonderful life & love she enjoyed. In observance of the COVID pandemic, please be safe as you attend the service to avoid potential unintended consequences.