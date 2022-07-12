Funeral Service for Mrs. Bettie Woodruff Ray, 84, of Maitland, Florida, will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Radney Funeral Home Reception Room.
Mrs. Ray passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Emory University Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1938, in Clay County, Alabama to Frank Woodruff and LaRue Woodruff Miller. She moved to Alexander City at the age of five and graduated from Alex City High School. She was an active member of Orr Street Baptist Church where she met her future husband, Willie Frank Ray. They were married on November 29, 1959, and soon moved to Winter Park, Florida.
She was employed by Bell South, which later branched into AT&T, and United Telephone for 35 years. In that time, she moved her way up from entry level to middle management. She was liked and admired by all her co-workers. An avid reader who loved to travel, she was able to visit all of the North American continent, as well as Europe. Bettie was a caring woman who would help anyone in need. She was invited to be a member of, and then joined the University Club in Maitland. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence Ray (Lisa); grandchildren, Jared Lawson Ray, Andrew Christopher Ray, Ashley Elizabeth Ray; great-grandchildren, Ariabella Brown, and Bailey Brown.