Bascom L Grooms, III
July 7, 1945 - December 19, 2019
Bascom L. Grooms, III 74, of Dadeville, Alabama was born in Key West, Florida July 7, 1945 to Bascom L. Grooms, Jr and Geraldine Kennedy Grooms.
Preceding Bascom in death were his wife Fay Grooms, mother Geraldine Kennedy Grooms, father Bascom L. Grooms, Jr., sister Rosalind Grooms and daughter Lisa Armitt DeLee.
Bascom is survived by his step-mother Mary Louisa Grooms, sons Bascom (Beth) Grooms, IV and Justin Grooms, daughters Linda (Joe) Hardin, Lynn Armitt, grandchildren Kelci and Kassidy Grooms, Ryan Smith, Brittany Armitt, Natalie (Warren) Phillips, Larry (Barbara) Toomer, George Toomer, Tyler Zshack, and Adam Zshack. Great-grandchildren, Skylyn Armitt, Kaleigh and Saige Phillips, Lorrin and Logan Toomer and Aubrey and George Toomer Jr.
Memorial services will be held January 11, 2020 at 2pm West End Baptist Church in Alexander City, Alabama.
