Barrett Abram Caldwell
2020 - 2020
Funeral Service for Barrett Abram Caldwell of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Matthew Reams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Barrett passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on August 4, 2020 in Alexander City, Alabama to Jonathan K. Caldwell and Baylee Hutcherson Caldwell.
He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Baylee Caldwell of Alexander City; brother, Jonathan Kash Caldwell; grandparents, Sheldon and Rebecca J. Hutcherson; grandfather, Stephen W. Caldwell Sr.; grandparents, Pamela M. and Ronnie E. Howard Sr.; aunts, Katelyn R. Hutcherson, Megan L. (Jansen) Harper; uncles, Stephen W. (Porcsha) Caldwell Jr., Brandon J. (Danielle) Caldwell, Luke Caldwell; several great-grandparents and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
