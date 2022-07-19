Funeral Service for Mrs. Barbara Johnson Blythe, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Steve King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Blythe passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born on March 21, 1940 in LaFayette, Alabama to Harvey Lincoln "H.L." Johnson and Frances Walton Johnson. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Dee.” Mrs. Blythe was the 1958 Valedictorian and Drum Majorette of Benjamin Russell High School. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and a Dixie Darling at University of Southern Mississippi. One of her greatest joys was playing the lead role in the musical Oklahoma! Mrs. Blythe held a degree in education from Auburn University and a master’s degree from Faulkner University. She was a member of First Baptist Church Alexander City and the 21st Century Study Club. Proud moments of her life included meeting President Eisenhower through Girls Nation and being crowned Alabama’s Maid of Cotton. Mrs. Blythe enjoyed reading, cooking and playing Bridge.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Blythe Foy (Sollie); son, Dr. William “Bill” Raymond Blythe (Meredith); daughter, Kaci Blythe Railey (Robb); grandchildren, Blythe Brock, Kyle Foy (Megan), Kelsey Riddle (Sidney), Kathryn Foy, Coley Blythe, Anna Kate Railey, David Railey, Aubrey and Crawford; sister, Jackie Johnson Hope; nephew, Mark Miller; and nieces, Beth McLemore and Megan Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
