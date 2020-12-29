Annie Grace Brand
1938 - 2020
Annie Grace Brand of Jackson's Gap, Alabama was born in Opelika, Alabama on March 19, 1938 and passed away at her home with her precious sister, Shirley Strickland by her side.
She was a proud Church member of Dadeville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlon Brand who passed in 2013; son, Ronnie Brand who passed earlier this year.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Wendy Barber of Auburn, Amy Jackson of Alpharetta, GA. Ben Brand of Hoover, AL. Seth Brand of Gardendale, AL. and Cary Brand of Lincoln, AL.; great grandchildren, Ayden, and Brennan Barber, Cole Connor, Caden, Cooper, and Caleb Jackson, Anna Grace and Brooks Brand, Marley and Jake Brand, and Jared Hovatter; brother, Houston Foster; sister, Shirley Strickland, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama with Pastor Chris Tidwell officiating.
Please come prepared to socially distance and wear a mask in light of Covid.