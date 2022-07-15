Annie Evans Boyd Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ms. Annie Evans Boyd ,71, of Alexander City Passed July 13, 2022Funeral services are incomplete at this time.Services entrusted to Holloway Funeral Home & Cremation Services 256-392-3092 To plant a tree in memory of Annie Boyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Cremation Annie Evans Boyd Funeral Home Holloway Entrust Service Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesShooting mars Jacksons Gap celebration, arrest madeVideos sought in Jacksons Gap shootingBenjamin Russell makes third new football hireK-9 officer given retirement by Alexander City City CouncilBOE requests public input on fate of old Reeltown Elementary schoolOne fatality in Coosa County crash SaturdayArrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from June 30 to July 12Larry C. SmithBenjamin Russell hires alumni as coachArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from June 23 to July 13 Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: 2022 BRHS FFA RodeoPHOTOS: July 4th fireworks at The AMP on Lake MartinPHOTOS: State softball tournaments at the Charles E. Baliey SportplexPHOTOS: Camp Conquest, where child burn victims can be a kid Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook