Annette H. Yates
1948 - 2021
A Private Family Graveside Service for Annette H. Yates, 73, of Auburn, Alabama will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Rev. Van Clack will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Annette passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Piedmont Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. She was born on January 25, 1948 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert "Bobby" Hutchinson and Ruby Brown Hutchinson. Annette loved her family dearly, especially her grandsons. She enjoyed shopping, traveling to the beach, and the Atlanta Braves.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Thompson (Walter); son, Tim Yates (Jennifer); grandsons, Talon Yates, Sam Moody (Blakelee), and Taylor Yates; sister, Jolene Ballard (Roger); sister-in-law, Brenda Hutchinson, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mike Hutchinson, and “Baby” Ricky Hutchinson, and nephew, Phillip Ballard.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.