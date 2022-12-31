Ann Smallman Neighbors, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday December 27th. Ann was born January 24, 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from Ramsey High School and attended Randolph-Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia. Ann graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a B.S. in mathematics. She received her Masters in Education in secondary mathematics from Auburn University and completed additional graduate work at the University of Alabama. Ann retired after 23 years of teaching at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, where she received the Outstanding Secondary Teacher Award. While there she taught A.P. Calculus and Precalculus, served as Head of the Math Department and sponsored the Math Team and Mu Alpha Theta math club. She was a past chairwoman of the Alexander City Beautification Board.

