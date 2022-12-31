Ann Smallman Neighbors, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday December 27th. Ann was born January 24, 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from Ramsey High School and attended Randolph-Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia. Ann graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a B.S. in mathematics. She received her Masters in Education in secondary mathematics from Auburn University and completed additional graduate work at the University of Alabama. Ann retired after 23 years of teaching at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, where she received the Outstanding Secondary Teacher Award. While there she taught A.P. Calculus and Precalculus, served as Head of the Math Department and sponsored the Math Team and Mu Alpha Theta math club. She was a past chairwoman of the Alexander City Beautification Board.
Ann was a lifelong Methodist and devoted many hours of service to the church on both the Conference level and local level. For the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church she served as the Roanoke District Lay Leader and was a member of the Board of Ordained Ministry, Advisory Board of Camp Sumatanga, Archive and History Commission and Laity Council on Ministry. In her local church, First United Methodist Church of Alexander City, she served as the first woman to Chair the Administrative Board, and also Chairperson of the Historical Book Committee, Decorating Committee, the Missions Committee, and Building Committee.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Anderson Neighbors Jr., her parents Ralph Alcorn Smallman and Julia Fowlkes Shackelford Smallman, and a grandson Richard Hart Neighbors. She is survived by her three children, Hugh Anderson Neighbors III (Sarah), Ann Smallman Neighbors, and Jane Neighbors Brakefield (Chris), four grandchildren, Hugh Anderson Neighbors IV (Allene), Katherine Swann Neighbors, Elizabeth Adaline Neighbors Lamberth (Nolan) and Lindsey Ann Brakefield. She had six great grandchildren, Hugh Anderson Neighbors V, Carleton Leighton Neighbors, Elizabeth McColl Lamberth, Sarah Hart Lamberth, Lewis Nolan Lamberth Jr., and Richard Collier Lamberth.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, December 29 at 11:00 and a visitation beforehand at 10:00 at the Trinity Campus of the First United Methodist Church. Memorials in honor of Ann can be sent to the Trinity Campus of the First United Methodist Church 3266 Highway 280 Alexander City AL 35010 or to the Russell Medical Foundation P O Box 939 Alexander City, AL 35010.
