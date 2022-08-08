Funeral Service for Mrs. Ann Dean Mitchell, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mitchell passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 26, 1933, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to James Oliver Dean and Sarah Irene McGhee Dean. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she loved being one of Barbara Young’s Joy class “Girls.”
Ann has been a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years, as well as member of the Five Points Garden Club where she was the driving force behind the decorating of the fountains in town at Christmas. She was a florist by trade and owned various businesses in the Alexander City area, where she worked with her husband, John since 1962.
She is survived by her daughters, Cameron Mitchell Dodwell (James) of Alexander City, Vann Mitchell Foti (Paul) of Warrior, AL; daughter-in-law, Kathy C. Mitchell of Prattville; grandchildren, Blake Mitchell (Gracielle), Gracie Mitchell, Jordan Dodwell (Jes), Rhet Foti (Katie), Tristan Foti; great-grandchildren, Chandler Dodwell, Averie Dodwell, Reese Dodwell, Nova Dodwell, Aspen Dodwell, Francis Foti; special daughter, Darlene Williams of Panama City, FL and special caregiver, Pat Machen of Alexander City, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Mitchell, parents and son, James Dean Mitchell.
Her children loved her with all their heart and crowned her as the “World’s Best Mom” and she will be missed by them.
