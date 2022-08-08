Funeral Service for Mrs. Ann Dean Mitchell, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home. 

