Anita Giordano went to our Lord on April 9, 2023 (Easter Sunday). She was born in Alexander City, Alabama, to L.C. (PoBoy) and Sara Ray on November 19, 1933. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Col. USAF (Ret) Richard Giordano, and her three children, Jeannine Williams (Devereaux), Linda Buchanan (Tim), and Richard “Calvin” Giordano. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Brent Buchanan (Becky), Lindsey Whisonant (Michael), Travis Buhanan (Kelly), Lee Williams (Emily), Richard Williams (Lindsay), Kelsey Dennis (Zac), Connor Giordano, and Carson Giordano and 12 great-grandchildren, Harper and Harley Dennis, Lilly, Sam, Alex, Gray, and Remy Buchanan, Tripp and Finn Whisonant, Emmy and Cooper Buchanan, Hillie Williams, and her sister, Diane Lonergan, and her children, Ronald Lonergan (Tonya) and Dee Mason (Mark) and their four children.
Anita and Rich married on July 16, 1955, and she joined Rich on his 32-year Air Force career at that time. Rich was often gone which left Anita to raise the three children for which she did a marvelous job. They moved 17 times in 32 years, and she never complained. The only thing she ever said about so many moves was “What do we do with 17 sets of curtains.” She was very active in wives’ clubs and served in every position including President of three clubs. She accompanied her husband on three overseas tours as reflected by the many items in her home in Montgomery. At one tour in Belgium, she worked as a Red Cross Volunteer for three years in the International Community. She loved volunteer work. After Rich’s retirement from the USAF, she continued to be active in the Maxwell Air Force Base Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club, while becoming interested in politics and becoming a member of several political organizations, one of them being the Capital City Republican Women’s Organization. She also volunteered as a Red Cross Aide at Maxwell AFB for 14 years.
Anita was well respected and loved by all she met. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She gave sacrificially of her love, time, and commitment. She loved holidays and made each one a special and memorable celebration. She will be greatly missed. Her service will be held at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit with the family from 9:45am until 10:30 am. Burial will follow at the Alexander City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society.
