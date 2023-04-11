Anita Giordano went to our Lord on April 9, 2023 (Easter Sunday). She was born in Alexander City, Alabama, to L.C. (PoBoy) and Sara Ray on November 19, 1933. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Col. USAF (Ret) Richard Giordano, and her three children, Jeannine Williams (Devereaux), Linda Buchanan (Tim), and Richard “Calvin” Giordano. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Brent Buchanan (Becky), Lindsey Whisonant (Michael), Travis Buhanan (Kelly), Lee Williams (Emily), Richard Williams (Lindsay), Kelsey Dennis (Zac), Connor Giordano, and Carson Giordano and 12 great-grandchildren, Harper and Harley Dennis, Lilly, Sam, Alex, Gray, and Remy Buchanan, Tripp and Finn Whisonant, Emmy and Cooper Buchanan, Hillie Williams, and her sister, Diane Lonergan, and her children, Ronald Lonergan (Tonya) and Dee Mason (Mark) and their four children.

