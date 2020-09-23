Amy Lynne “Amylu” Rodgers
January 26, 1973 — September 17, 2020
Funeral Service for Amy Lynne Rodgers affectionately known as “Amylu” at 2 PM in the chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home at 131 Mason Street with Rev. Carl Stokes officiating.
Burial will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Amylu passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence in Moody, Alabama She was born on January 26, 1973 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to William Taylor and Debra Waugerman.
She was very outgoing, crafty and loved to collect mermaids and peacocks. She also had a passion for helping other. She was known for satisfying herself for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents,She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Rodgers; her son, Stuart Jetts, Jr.; one brother, William Taylor, one sister, Lisa Taylor and father and mother-in-law, Donny and Donnie Rodgers, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and host of aunts, uncles, nieces , nephews, cousins and friends.
Wright’s Funeral Home directing