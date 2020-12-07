Alice Frances Lowe Sasser
1929-2020
Alice Frances Lowe Sasser went home to be with Jesus on December 5, 2020 at age 91. Graveside services will be at the church of her youth, Penton Church of God in Lafayette, AL, on Wednesday, December 9, at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Steve Dyess will officiate.
Alice was born to Seaborn and Collie Ragsdale Lowe on November 20, 1929 in Chambers County. Alice graduated from Milltown High School and attended business school.
Alice and Kirby Smith were married and had a much prayed for daughter, April Ann. Later Alice was married to Hugo Sasser and loved her stepchildren, Beverly, Jackie, Alethea, Pam, and their families. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed being called Granny.
Alice worked as a telephone operator and payroll clerk in her younger years. Then she became employed by Russell Corporation as a clerical worker in Sales. The friendships she made during those times were cherished and continued after retirement.
Alice enjoyed gardening, playing card games, fishing, growing African violets, and visiting family and friends, as well as studying the Bible.
Alice loved her friends and neighbors. She was diligent in cooking for the sick, visiting shut-ins and nursing home patients, and phoning or sending cards to those needing encouragement. She was always thinking of others and how she could be a blessing to them.
Throughout her life, Alice held an unwavering faith in God, which she joyfully shared with others. She taught Bible classes, transported numerous children and adults to church, and was a strong supporter of Kellyton Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School until just a few short years ago. She was a prayer warrior that faithfully prayed for her family, friends, church, and nation.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, April (Larry) Dudley; cherished grandchildren, Misty and Lance (Jessica) Dudley; treasured great-grandchildren, Faith, Ben, and Asher; beloved sisters, Ethel Conway, Reba Smith (Ken), Grace Lowe, and Sheila Potts (Chris); numerous cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews; beloved stepchildren, Beverly Sasser, Jack Sasser, Alethea Nieves, Pam Fox, and all of their lovely children and grandchildren.
Alice joins her husband; parents; and three siblings, Charles Lowe, Vivian Stephens, and Nancy Hildreth in Heaven.
Many thanks to Dr. Tate Hinkle and Encompass Home Health and Hospice staff for the compassionate care provided.
