Albie Julius Wolfe
December 25, 1940 – October 31, 2019
Albie Julius Wolfe passed away in Dadeville, Alabama on October 31, 2019 at the age of 78.
Albie Wolfe is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Myra Jackson Wolfe; brothers, Carlton and Bob Wolfe; sisters, Patti Smith, Magalene Hallman, and Martha Wilkinson.
Albie J. Wolfe is survived by wife of 55 years, Lois Wolfe; son, Tony (Julie) Wolfe; grandchildren, Adam and Brandon Wolfe; twin great-grandsons, Christian and Kyle Wolfe.
Visitation for Mr. Albie Wolfe will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers from 5-7 p.m. CST. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. CST at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. Mr. Wolfe will lie in state an hour prior to the service. Reverend John Luckie will be officiating.
Mr. Wolfe loved gardening, working on the farm, doing mechanic work, and making syrup.
