Albert Lee Shurum
September 9, 1924 - June 4, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Albert Lee Shurum , 95 of Alexander City, Alabama will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Fellowship Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Sims , officiating. The family will receive friends at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Albert was born on September 14, 1924 to Jackie Shurum and Margie Smith Shurum.
Mr. Shurum was an avid fisherman. He also loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Jerry Shurum and two grandsons, John Albert Shurum and Phillip Hadaway
Albert peacefully transitioned home Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Chapman Healthcare in Alexander City, Alabama
Albert’s precious memories will always be cherished his sons, Jessie (Lynn) Shurum, Charlie Shurum, 10 grandchildren, Debbie Shurum, Marty (Amanda) Shurum, Jessica (Scott) Coats, Jimmy Shurum, Ricky Shurum, Julie (Matt) Vernon, Tanya Shurum, Sandy Shurum, Michael (Brandy) Hadaway , twenty-seven great-grandchildren and numerous of great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
