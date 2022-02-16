Mike and Vivian Autry could have packed up and called it quits after an August fire destroyed their Dadeville business, Lake Martin Cabinetry. But, less than seven days later they were up and running again building custom cabinets.
Now the business has made the move again in less than six months to Alexander City, to an existing building.
“Instead of letting it take you under, you were resilient and bounced back and are now moving forward,” Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley said. “In ways it’s symbolic of what has happened to our community.”
Coley was referencing the downfall of Russell Corp. and how the communities around Lake Martin have figured out how to make a new life.
Prior to the fire, the Autrys had been working with the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) to expand the growing business. Property had been located and the Autrys were trying to figure out how to make things work — constructing a building takes money and time. The fire sped things up. The Autrys couldn’t wait on a building to emerge from the ground, instead the staff at LMAEDA got to work, finding a vacant building in Alexander City on Dadeville Road. It was large enough to allow more growth of the business.
Lake Martin Cabinetry might be small but its challenges were large. Everyone was happy to celebrate their success in Alexander City.
“This has been a long time coming,” LMAEDA executive director Chad Odom said. “As projects go, they all have their own twists and turns. This one has had more drama than any I have experienced and I have been through two hurricanes and a massive flood.”
The Autrys were working with LMAEDA to build at some point in the future on a site in one of the county’s industrial parks, but the fire necessitated finding an existing building.
“Denise and I were already helping Lake Martin Cabinetry trying to expand,” Odom said. “There was a devastating fire in the middle of the process. We are so glad you all were able to come out of that and stay in a region and come to place where you have your own space and grow.”
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird is pleased the Autrys decided Alexander City was a good home for their Lake Martin Cabinetry.
“Anytime we get something new in Alexander City, it is great for us.” Baird said “Y’alls future is bright. Right now with everything we have coming to the lake right now and with the explosion of growth, y’all are setting right where you need to be, I believe. The potential is unlimited.”
Vivian said the custom cabinet shop is busy providing true custom cabinets to builders from Opelika to around Lake Martin. The move from Dadeville to Alexander City also opened the door to working with The Lighthouse and finding talented employees from those seeking second chances. Second chances just like the Autrys emerging from a devastating fire.
“We are happy to be here and have already seen a blessing from being here,” Autry said. “We are trying to make lemonade out of lemons and are privileged to be here doing that.”