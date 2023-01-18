No, it isn’t a scene from the 1993 romantic comedy film Groundhog Day — severe weather is forecast for the third Thursday in a row.
According to the Birmingham National Weather Service (NWS) office, storms that form early Thursday morning could become severe and produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail and a brief tornado.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all of Central Alabama was placed in a level one out of five for the severe weather mentioned above. The “marginal” risk category means that all modes of severe weather can’t be ruled out, but that overall confidence in particularly severe storms isn’t extremely high.
But even though the risk is lower than previous weeks, the NWS still urges preparedness ahead of the weather. They urge residents to be weather aware overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and to check the weather before leaving for work or school Thursday morning. They also urge residents to have multiple reliable ways of receiving severe storm warnings, like a properly programed NOAA weather radio and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) enabled on your cell phone. WEA sends loud push notifications in the event your area is placed under a tornado warning.
If severe storms do impact Elmore County, it will come between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The storms are moving from the west to the east, so if you plan to travel late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, be aware that storms will be possible to the west between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, and possible to the east from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon Thursday.
Outside of the possible storms, it will rain intermittently Wednesday throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to be warm, with a high Wednesday and Thursday in the low 70s and a low around the low 50s Wednesday.
Once the storms move through the area, temperatures will fall. The low Thursday is expected to be just below 40 degrees and the high Friday is expected to hover around 55 degrees.
