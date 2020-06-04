If there was an Energizer Bunny for law enforcement, it would be Terry Wright.
For 50 years, Wright has kept going and going, donning a badge and gun.
Many people change jobs several times over their lifetimes, but Wright has had only two employers during his law enforcement career — City of Dadeville and Russell Lands. And Wright couldn’t see himself doing anything else.
“I love every day of it,” Wright said. “I just love it, meeting folks. Everything is different.”
In fact it’s hard to find Wright anywhere but patrolling property for Russell Lands.
“He is so dedicated to the job,” Russell Lands chief of security Steve Morgan said. “He comes in early and leaves late. He works six days a week. The only day he takes off is Saturday.”
Wright has spent the last 23 years with Russell Lands and while Morgan may outrank him, Wright may know a little more about what is going on in the neighborhood.
“He is so engaged in this community,” Morgan said. “He makes his rounds in the mornings and talks with everyone. If I haven’t heard about it, I ask him. He has heard everything.”
Wright got the idea of being a police officer growing up watching “Highway Patrol” and a family connection while he worked at Russell Corp. after high school.
“My brother Lynn was an officer in Dadeville,” Wright said. “When I was off from work I would ride along with him. It just got in my blood.”
Wright said the Dadeville Police Department had an opening in April 1970 so he applied and was given the job.
“I was 22 when I started,” Wright said. “I went to work on a Saturday. The following Wednesday night a week later, I had the whole town to myself. I had 10 days of training. I was getting $183.50 the first and 15th of the month. Those months with an extra week were tough. People have made more money, but they haven’t had as much fun.”
In 1983, Wright was appointed as Dadeville’s police chief, retired in 1996 then started at Russell Lands.
The biggest change in law enforcement in 50 years has been technology, especially communications.
“When I went to work we had tube-type radios in the police cars,” Wright said. “You had to leave the car running because it would would run the battery down and we didn’t have walkie-talkies.”
Wright said another issue was all the departments from Sylacauga to Auburn were on the same frequency.
“You had to wait your turn to get on the radio,” Wright said. “To get tag information, you had to call. If it was a Tallapoosa County tag, we had to call Alex City. If was a (Lee County) tag, we had to call Opelika.”
Communication was again challenging when the two patrol cars Dadeville had went down.
“There was a light on the pole outside the police department,” Wright said. “If they couldn’t get us on the radios, they would turn the light on to let us know we had a call.”
Wright said the department issued police officers very little equipment at the time.
“We were given a flashlight, handcuffs and a gun,” Wright said. “There were no bulletproof vests.”
Crimes and criminals haven’t changed too terribly in 50 years.
“Back then, we still had trouble,” Wright said. “Mostly (criminals) would cut folks, now they shoot. I hear names on the radio today that I remember arresting years ago.”
Technology changed for monitoring crime too. Wright recalled when Lester White installed the first burglary alarm in Dadeville.
“He had been broken into twice in December 1971,” Wright said. “The first was Dec. 12. It was a couple guys from Anniston. Then he was hit a week later.”
Wright said White had “the tape” installed on the windows but it was not yet hooked up to the service when White was struck a third time Dec. 28. But the fourth time was a charm.
“He had it hooked up on a Tuesday,” Wright said. “We caught them in the act the next morning. We got ’em.”
Wright said there were plenty of other stories over the years but he could never tell them all.
Wright’s 50 years of continuous law enforcement have been recognized by more than just a few other officers.
“You never see that kind of continuous service,” Morgan said. “It is rare to see an officer with that kind of experience. It is great to have him here.”
Morgan said Russell Lands had planned a big occasion for Wright but due to COVID-19, things changed. Morgan said a few things will be done to let Wright know his service is valued.
Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) and Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) honored Wright with a proclamation noting Wright’s service as well.
Wednesday, Wright carried on like he had been in law enforcement but everyone passing through the gate at Willow Point, he called by name and waved. He said he is not ready to give up law enforcement and is unsure when he will.
“When I had a heart problem in 2009 I thought I would have to,” Wright said. “I hope I don’t anytime soon. When God tells me to, I will. He will show me the way.”