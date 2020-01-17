Law enforcement is investigating a Thursday night sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Alexander City.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the victim reported the incident happened near Benjamin Russell as she was about to head home.
“An 18-year-old male subject she knew got into the car and asked for a ride,” Turner said. “She reported the suspect then grabbed her and touched her privates through her clothes. She said he also restrained her against the seat by holding her neck.”
Turner said the victim threatened to call law enforcement and the suspect left the car.
“The victim went home and told her parents,” Turner said. “They came to the police department to report the incident.”
Turner said no arrests have been made and a forensic interview will be done soon through the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center. Turner said the matter is still under investigation.