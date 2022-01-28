Alexander City has been on the maps for almost a century and a half and city officials want to celebrate.
Mayor Woody Baird said many things are in the works to celebrate the history of Alexander City. While the city was incorporated Feb. 5, 1872, the celebration will include many events over several months.
“This whole year we are going to have a celebration,” Baird said. “The events will include contests, commemorative items and much more,” Baird said. “To kick it off we are going to have a birthday bash downtown March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Baird said city officials would release information about more events for the sesquicentennial celebration as plans are made. But officials want to do more than celebrate, they want everyone to learn about the history of Alexander City.
Alexander City was originally incorporated as Youngsville. James Young acquired 320 acres on what would be Russell Corp. and U.S. Highway 280 in 1837, just five years after the Creek Indians ceded their lands to the U.S. Government. In 1873, only a year after incorporating, the name was changed to Alexander City in honor of Edward Porter Alexander, president of the Savannah and Memphis Railroad. Alexander was also a general in the Confederate Army and was the officer in charge of artillery bombardment preceding Pickett's Charge, on the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg.
“We are also seeking historical items to be temporarily donated to be displayed at the library this year,” Baird said. “We are also seeking oral histories from anybody that has anything on Alex City they feel is pertinent.”
