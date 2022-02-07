Six Camp Hill residents were arrested on various drug related charges Thursday.
For the last 12 months, law enforcement agencies have been investigating illegal drug sales in Tallapoosa County and, as a result of that investigation, a search warrant was served in Camp Hill Thursday.
“[It] was a result of narcotic investigations that included surveillance, interviews and multiple controlled buys throughout the last 12 months,” Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force Sgt. Chad Jones said in a release. “During the search, agents recovered approximately 67 grams of ecstasy, 14 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of powder cocaine, 24 grams of marijuana, 122 grams of THC gummies, 11 grams of hydrocodone, six firearms, assorted U.S. currency and a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali.”
The task force was assisted by Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Dadeville Police Department, the Camp Hill Police Department, the Alexander City Police Department K9 Unit and the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in seizing the illegal drugs and making the six arrests.
• Jeffrey Monkentee Hill, 42, of Camp Hill was arrested and charged with 14 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, seven counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, trafficking in ecstasy, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), illegal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
In 2004 Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, according to court records. While out on bond Hill was arrested on multiple charges. In 2006 he pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of marijuana and also pleaded guilty to another count of first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance from his arrest while out of jail on bond. Hill agreed to three years in prison.
• Carstavious Shadon Stovall, 31, of Camp Hill was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), Illegal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
In 2020 Stovall pleaded guilty to unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 45 months in prison but had 456 days of jail credit.
In 2017 Stovall pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and served 24 months of community corrections.
In 2013 Stovall pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Tommy Bowens, 34, of Camp Hill was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in ecstasy, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), illegal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
• Jerry Lewis Brooks, 62, of Camp Hill was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), illegal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain Persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
• Lindsey Brooks, 66, of Camp Hill was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), illegal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
• Jeremy Turner, 35, of Camp Hill was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Jones said additional arrests are expected as the investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.