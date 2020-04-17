While people are spending more time at home, they may be looking for projects to do around the house to stay busy and keep for going stir crazy.
Tallapoosa County Extension coordinator Shane Harris recommends tending to a garden or home lawn during this additional downtime. Many of these outdoor projects can be done with children as well, teaching them new skills.
“People are finding they need something physical labor and therapy,” Harris said. “I’ve been seeing so many people out in their yards. There’s always something to do this time of year — watering flower beds, panting a garden, mowing the grass — and the more you’re home, the more you are aware of what there is to work on.”
This time of year is the perfect opportunity to start a vegetable garden, Harris said. April 15 is considered a solid date to start planting warm-season produce.
“Start by getting prepared,” he said. “Pull weeds, take a soil test regardless of what you’re growing and buy plants or seeds to put in the ground.”
Although the extension office is closed, Harris is still taking calls and available to answer questions.
“I’ve gotten quite a few calls about planting stuff, vegetables, when and how,” Harris said. “We have a planting guide online as a reference and are a resource for these inquiries.”
All crops traditionally planted for summer bloom can be planted now including squash, beans, peas, tomatoes and corn.
“We are starting earlier this year so we can do more than normal,” Harris said. “This is a good time to cut grass, get lawns back in shape, fertilize and spray weeds in areas that need it.”
Incorporating time with children into these activities is good for the whole family and can present a learning opportunity at the same time.
“Let’s say you’re setting out to plant seeds 6 inches apart, this is a good opportunity to practice measuring,” Harris said. “And if you have a 4-by-10 raised bed, how many seeds can you put out? There is some math involved you can use.”
It’s these life skills the extension office is working on adding to its resource of information.
“We’ve been trying to teach basic life skills through online videos — educational videos to encourage kids to be a part of it,” Harris said.
He has plans to record videos about bugs, planting gardens and even home chores such as how to do laundry.
“Whatever the topic may be, the extension (office) wants to continue to provide resources for both parents and kids,” Harris said. “They can watch a quick video and get involved. It could be something new to spend some time.”
These instructional and educational videos can be found on Tallapoosa County Extension’s Facebook page and at www.aces.edu.
Since these videos typically take extra time to put together between narration, research and editing, Harris hadn’t had time in his normal routine to produce many before things slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re building up a library of resources to get out for future use,” Harris said. “(We’re) trying to organize and archive all that by topic.”
In the meantime, as the weather warms and people are stuck at home looking for something to do, yard maintenance, re-landscaping and garden work are all possible options.
“Find something to do and do it; you’ve got the time,” Harris said.