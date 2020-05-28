The family of Anthony Smith has filed suit in the Fifth Judicial Circuit against Charter Communications alleging actions by the company and one of its employees caused Smith’s death.
The lawsuit filed earlier this month states Charter failed to properly repair a low hanging cable on Hix Road following the April 19 storms that caused damage across Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.
“(Charter) knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known that the subject cable line was drooping and posed a serious risk to the traveling public who or which traveled Hix Road,” the complaint states. “(Charter) negligently and/or wantonly failed to take any remedial steps in those nine days to repair or mitigate the risk created by the sagging cable line or to provide an appropriate warning to motorists approaching the drooping cable line prior to the fatal accident on April 28.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a report on the accident stating Smith, 55, of Montgomery was killed when the 2005 Volvo tractor-trailer he was driving struck wires hanging over the roadway and a utility pole before going off the roadway and overturning. ALEA stated in the release Smith was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suit states the accident could have been avoided had Charter and its employee taken proper action to repair the wire.
“The impact of the tractor-trailer with the low-hanging cable line caused the utility poles to break and fall into the roadway,” the complaint states. “The tractor-trailer struck the utility pole, jackknifed and traveled off the left side of the roadway coming to rest partially down an embankment on the roof severely, traumatically and permanently injuring (Smith).”
The suit further states the employee is partially responsible because he improperly installed equipment before the accident happened.
“Plaintiffs allege that the (defendants) breached (their) duty owed to the public, including plaintiff Kimberly Nicole Brasher Smith, as personal representative of the estate of Anthony Lamar Smith, by negligently and/or wantonly hiring, training and supervising his agents and/or employees to install (a part) proximately resulting in the incident described in this complaint,” the complaint states.
The lawsuit asks for monetary damages from Charter Communications and the employee to be determined by a jury.
Charter Communications said it had no comment at the time of this story.