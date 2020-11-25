A two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:07 p.m. today has claimed a life.
Wanda M. Phurrough, 81, of Alexander City was killed when the 2011 Dodge Charger she was driving collided with a 1998 Ford Explorer.
Phurrough, who was using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Explorer, Joseph D. Lee, 44, of Goodwater, was transported to a hospital with injuries.
The crash occurred on Washington Street at U.S. Highway 280, approximately 1 mile west of Alexander City.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.