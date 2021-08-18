After sprucing up Keebler Park in May, Dadeville manufacturing plant Hellas Fibers is now turning its attention to the tennis courts.
"They're coming in Sept. 1 and are going to redo our tennis courts for half of the price of what we had gotten bids for," Dadeville councilmember Brownie Caldwell announced at last week's meeting.
The courts beside Dadeville High School will be getting new paint, nets and a windscreen as well as a touch-up on the cracked clay surface for half the price previously quoted to Dadeville, Caldwell said.
"One of the tenets that Hellas is driven by is to be community-minded, so we really wanted to work to do a better job at displaying that," Hellas HR manager Jordan Drummonds told The Outlook in May.
Hellas also intends to paint smaller court lines for pickleball, a paddleball sport invented in Bainbridge Island, Washington in the '60s. Caldwell described it as a "water-downed version of tennis."
"So it's a good thing for the community; it's going to look good (and) it's going to be available to just about anyone that wants to come there and play," she said.
According to Caldwell, Hellas expects the courts to be complete by mid-October.