The Alexander City Department of Public Works has announced contractors will start paving for the 2019 ACRIP Project on Wednesday morning. This is the half-cent sales tax for street improvements only.
Contractors will be working on the following streets this week: 6th Street, Maple Street and Eastwood Drive.
Through traffic is strongly advised to avoid these streets during road construction if at all possible.
Routine updates can be found on the Alexander City Public Works Department’s page and website.
Other streets to be rehabilitated this paving season include Adamson Street, Airport Drive, Beach Street, Calhoun Street, City Cemetery Roads, Halliana Road, Rebecca Avnue and Sanders Road.