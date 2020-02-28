First responders endure trauma on the job and it can be mentally taxing. Local first responders said it’s hard not to bring work home with them.
“The ability to stop taking this home is impossible,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “We ask as a society and as a department to have officers be in control. They are to be in control of every situation. They are to solve any problems and in doing so you change them. How do you turn it off when you go home?”
That’s where Alexander City fire and police departments and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Departments step in to help their officers on a personal level.
All three departments mandate annual professional mental health counseling for all of their employees. Turner said his officers call it “taking out the trash” because they have a chance to dump their problems by talking about them.
“It’s a way to get everything off their chests,” Turner said. “(The counselors) not going to tell you you handled it wrong. They’re not going to make you feel bad for having the feelings that you have.”
Turner said about 44% of his employees continued counseling voluntarily after the first year he made it mandatory. He said an issue for the department is officers see seeking mental help as making them weak, so not as many voluntarily goes back.
The departments have created a culture that makes officers feel comfortable talking about the difficult situations they face on the job. In addition to counseling always being available, both police and sheriff’s departments have chaplains for its employees. The sheriff’s department keeps an in-house prayer request email for anyone to add prayer intentions, so if an employee feels stressed he or she can add their names to the chain and others can pray for them, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said.
“You see the good things, you see the bad things and most of the time the bad things are going to weigh on you as you’re performing your duties,” Abbett said. “On the other side of it you still have that role of what you’re actually supposed to be doing as a sworn officer and enforcing the laws.”
The ACPD has an open-door policy and has supervisors observe officers who may be upset. Turner said open communication is key for dealing with issues that come with being on the job.
“As much as you can try and put the images in the back of your head you can never take the images away,” Turner said.
At the Alexander City Fire Department, firefighters will meet after responding to a call and talk about what happened if there was an issue such as a serious injury or death, according to fire chief Reese McAlister. The fire department sees itself as a family, and McAlister said his employees know his door is always open to talk.
“We don’t take their feelings lightly because it’s hard enough as it is just doing the job and then it starts getting personal to you,” McAlister said. “We try to address it right away and take care of it.”
Firefighter Hoyt Stoffregen said all firefighters have each other’s numbers so they can always talk to each other.
“As far as not carrying stuff home with you, the family environment we have here — I feel like I can go talk to (firefighter and friend Logan Bevels) about anything I need to and I think he thinks the same,” Stoffregen said.
Alexander City fire deputy chief Craig Clark said firefighters are affected by every serious call.
“You never get completely desensitized —never,” Clark said. “You do get numb.”
Both Turner and Abbett warn potential candidates when they apply about the stress of the jobs. Turner tells applicants they won’t be the same person after a year and they need to have hobbies to outside of work. He also encourages his officers to attend church if they’re religious.
“In hopes of (having those hobbies) you won’t let the negative part of the job and the very worst of the worst drag you down,” Turner said.
Police officers can sometimes face relationship issues because they learn to be on guard at work, Turner said. He even said some may develop a dark sense of humor and cynicism from being in the field.
“It’s a double-edged sword all the way around,” Turner said. “What makes you a great police officer can make you the worst person in a relationship. We want to know where (our significant others are) at and it’s not not about trust but we just know what can go on.”
The ACPD introduces new officers’ spouses to other employees’ spouses in hopes they can form a bond and receive support.
Abbett said the job is a sacrifice for officers who can’t spend as much time with their families and are often on call.
“It’s a 24-hour, seven-day a week job and that’s how I look at it,” Abbett said. “There’s always a possibility of something happening for these people to be called away from their families to perform our duties.”
Just like always being on call at the sheriff’s department, Alexander City firefighters work 24 hours on and 48 hours off. Clark said the job is physically demanding as they have to wear 80 pounds of gear when responding to fires.
Turner said he is personally affected by cases involving children. He doesn’t remember his first traffic stop or arrest but will never forget his first case involving children.
McAlister said fatal cases are tough and he always thinks about what he can do better as a firefighter.
“That’s the most taxing on your psyche,” McAlister said. “The main thing we try to do up here is be open with each other and keep open communication.”
As hard as it may get in the field, Turner said the department is thankful for the community’s support.