Board vice president Michael Carter (left) and president Carla Talton (right) congratulate Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton on being named an AASB All-State board member at the Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting Monday.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education congratulated one of its own Monday on her selection onto the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) All-State school board, which recognizes up to five individuals across the state.
Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton was nominated and elected from a pool of three other candidates — Gail Holley in Lanett, Joey Holley in Elmore County and Clare Weil in Montgomery County — to represent District 4 for the honorary board.
In Superintendent Ray Porter's absence, deputy superintendent Casey Davis made the recommendation that the Tallapoosa County school board publicly honor Woodyard-Hamilton at its regular meeting Monday.
"Ms. Hamilton, your hard work and love for Tallapoosa County Schools and students has gained recognition and appreciation statewide," Davis read from a statement. "You make us proud each and every day. We appreciate your hard work for the children of Tallapoosa County."
AASB is a membership organization representing local school boards across the state. Its All-State school board is a recognition of "five past or present school board members across the state who exhibit exemplary boardmanship," according to its website. Honorees were nominated in September.
Board of education vice president Michael Carter and president Carla Talton both commended Woodyard-Hamilton on her recognition.
"No need to make a motion in congratulating Ms. Matilda," Talton said.
In other Tallapoosa County Board of Education news:
• A Horseshoe Bend School family residing in western Chambers County requested exemption from the new out-of-district tuition fee for their daughter, owing to a previous understanding that has allowed them to send their children to Tallapoosa County Schools. Davis said the family will receive a letter with the superintendent's decision.
• A Dadeville High School student is being expelled for one year, following an hour-long executive session and vote by the school board with Woodyard-Hamilton casting the sole opposition vote. Carter said such decisions were "the hardest part of being a school board member that I can honestly tell you."