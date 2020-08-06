Woody Woodpecker Learning Center in Alexander City will be closer for the remainder of the week due to possible COVID-19 exposure, according to a Facebook post from the daycare center Thursday.
“We will take this opportunity to have both our pre-school and afterschool buildings disinfected and sanitized,” the post read.
Parents will be notified immediately when the center plans to resume daily operations.
”We realize the temporary inconvenience this will cause but we also know that you understand that your child's safety and well-being is our first and most important concern,” the post continued.