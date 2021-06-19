This isn't the first year Woody Woodpecker Childcare & Learning Center has celebrated Juneteenth, but it's the first year they've celebrated it while both a state and federal holiday.
"It was a surprise," owner and director Contessa Woody said, referring to President Joe Biden and Gov. Kay Ivey's back-to-back announcements Thursday.
Day Care kids of all ages celebrated Friday with hot dogs, dancing and a bouncy house. The babies sat in a wagon.
Meanwhile, Juneteenth essays written by some of the older after-school program kids were on display out front.
"They learned about Juneteenth and they wrote papers on 'What is Juneteenth?' and 'What does freedom mean to you?'" Woody said.
Myles Ruffin, 11, described his report.
"I said we celebrate Juneteenth because this is when slaves were freed and went to Galveston, Texas," he said. "I know the green, white and red represents the African flag and this is two years after Abraham Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation telling that slaves are free. And then to celebrate you have to eat red food."
Myles, who already treated Juneteenth like a holiday, said the president's announcement Thursday was unexpected.
"We just celebrate it. And then when he made it a federal holiday I was surprised," he said.