In an effort to help better prepare young women moving away from home for the first time, Russell Wright of United Martial Arts Academy in Alexander City is offering a college safety and personal protection class for ladies. The class will be from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the academy.
He has learned in his 30-plus years of teaching martial arts and in the executive protection field many believe they don’t need to learn how to protect themselves. After a friend of his in Florida was kidnapped and raped Wright decided to offer the class, something he has been doing for several years.
“They all thought it would never happen to them,” Wright said. “Bad things happen to good people. They were never prepared for it.”
Wright believes the class is an insurance policy similar to insurance many parents already purchase.
“We purchase our children a vehicle,” Wright said. “We teach them to drive; we purchase insurance for the vehicle and send them out into the world, but we are also sending our children out unprepared for predators that are out there. We purchase automobile insurance and hope we never have to use it. This class is like an insurance policy on a car only it’s cheaper.”
Wright said one in five females between the ages of 18-21 will have an accident and one in eight females between the ages of 21-25 will have an accident but the numbers go up with females involved in a violent attack from assault all the way to rape in the 18-25 age bracket.
“One in three will be in a violent crime situation,” Wright said. “That is only the numbers that are reported.”
Wright said he knows of several women who have never reported attacks on them. He said some people will stand up and fight and others will run but most have no idea what to do when a threatening situation arises.
“In real-life situations only about 3% are geared to stand up and fight,” Wright said. “Another 4 to 7% run. That leaves 90% or more who freeze.”
Wright said the class will help women overcome freezing up when something happens.
“It is a mind shift,” Wright said. “How do you use your environment to your advantage? We teach body mechanics and leverage to fend off attacks. We even teach some basic rules of driving down the road to assess possible hostile situations and social do’s and don’ts when going out. If something happens, you have to be able to get (the police) there. It can seem like forever.”
Wright said the class is not for participants to learn flashy moves or how to compete in a ring – it’s for self-defense.
“It’s not a sport,” Wright said. “It’s combat. There are a lot of threats out there especially for women.”
Wright said the class will go over assessing environmental and personnel threats helping participants identify how to avoid a bad situation when no one is around to identifying threats in crowds.
Wright said women should call 256-329-9199 to sign up for the class and the $150 fee covers five hours of training, a gift bag and lunch.
Wright said no one will get hurt in the class although it is physical.
“It’s safe,” Wright said. “The only people who get hurt are my staff and myself and we are padded. It will be fun and it will be a team-building experience for the women.”