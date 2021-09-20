Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum is helping to share the legacy of Parks and other women who played key roles within the Montgomery Bus Boycott through a pair of traveling exhibits, one of which will be on display at Adelia M. Russell Libarary next month.
The exhibits, "Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott" and "Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott" were made possible by a grant the museum received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The exhibits are now being made available for display in K-12 schools, universities, places of worship, public libraries and museums throughout the country.
"The mission of the Rosa Parks Museum is to honor the legacy of Mrs. Parks and showcase the lessons of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the many who stood firmly to bring about change," assistant museum director Donna Beisel said. "We seek to do this by providing a platform for scholarly dialogue, civic engagement and positive social change and we are pleased to be able to share the stories of these courageous women across the country through these traveling exhibits."
"Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott," which will be on display in Alexander City, utilizes oral history interviews, digitized archival material and court documents to tell the heroic stories of Jo Ann Robinson, Aurelia Browder, Claudette Colvin, Mary Louise Smith, Lucille Times, Susie McDonald, Virginia Durr, Georgia Gilmore, Coretta Scott King, Juanita Abernathy, Juliette Hampton Morgan and Jean Graetz. Important grassroots political organizations such as the Women’s Political Council will also be highlighted through the exhibit.
The 12-panel exhibit contains graphics and text content, photographs and interactive exhibits that can be accessed through visitors’ smart devices. Educational resources such as lesson plans for teachers and a scavenger hunt will be available online.
The Rosa Parks Museum, located on Troy University’s Montgomery Campus, was opened on Dec. 1, 2000, with the mission of preserving and interpreting the story and lasting legacy of Mrs. Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott for future generations. Constructed on the site of the former Empire Theater, the museum stands on the spot of Mrs. Parks’ historic 1955 arrest for refusing to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white male.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations.
"Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott" will be on display at Adelia M. Russell Library in Alex City Oct. 4-30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For additional information, contact the library at 256-329-6796 or www.alexandercityal.gov/library.