Earlier this month, The Outlook reported on Orlando Withers, the Alexander City native commemorating a local African-American icon a day on his Facebook page in honor of Black History Month, alongside excerpts of the first 14 posts.
Today The Outlook has excerpted the second half of the posts from Feb. 15-28, courtesy of Withers:
Thomas Leonard
Feb. 15
"Coach Thomas is the first male cheer coach in the Alexander City school system and the head founder of the organization Theta Nu Pi High School Fraternity Inc. Before accomplishing these achievements, Coach Leonard was awarded with many firsts. He was the first person to cheer on the Benjamin Russell varsity cheer squad all four years and the first male captain of the varsity squad. After high school, he went on to become a hornet of Alabama State University where he was awarded a cheerleader scholarship."
Philip Robinson
Feb. 16
"Robinson believed that education was the great equalizer, and he challenged so many of his students to hold themselves to higher standards by pushing them to take pride in their work and to want more for themselves. During his time at Stephens (Elementary), he helped establish a breakfast program for students who were not able to have a breakfast at home."
James Ware
Feb. 17
"During his lifetime, Ware worked as a school bus driver and taxi cab driver. But his biggest accomplishment (was) when Ware became the very first African American police officer in the city of Alexander City. Mr. Ware was known to the community as a caring and giving person (and) a deacon at his church home Great Bethel."
David Dexter
Feb. 18
"He began his 34 years of teaching at Benjamin Russell High School in 1969. He coached basketball and track. Dexter was the first Black swimming coach for (the) city of Alexander City. (During the) last few years of his teaching career he taught drivers' ed, known for his humor and jokes to pick his students up from a bad day."
Lucille Woods Robinson
Feb. 19
"After attaining her high school diploma, Mrs. Robinson worked briefly at Russell Mills and Winn-Dixie before pursuing her dream of becoming an educator which was largely influenced early in life by the likes of the late Mrs. Darnell Coley and the late Mrs. Ammie Bennett. Aside from Mrs. Robinson's professional contributions to her community, she's considered by most as being a loving and kindhearted person. You can count on her to always offer a warm smile, pat on the back, encouraging words or even a 'corny' joke to everyone she encounters."
Tommie Jack Tuck
Feb. 20
"(Tuck) graduated with a degree in industrial (vocational) education and moved back to Alexander City. It was hard for a Black male to get a job here in Alexander City during that time (so he) was awarded a job teaching in Forsythe, Georgia, coming home on weekends to his family. After two years, he quit his job to be with his family full-time and went to work at what was then North Alabama Express working the night shift. (In) a chance meeting with Mr. Jere Lawrence, then-principal of Alexander City Middle School, (Lawrence) realized he had a teaching degree and Mr. Tuck was hired the next day as a vocational teacher."
T.C. Coley
Feb. 21
"Thomas 'T.C.' Coley, Jr., graduated from Benjamin Russell High School, where he graduated in the top 12 in his class. He was voted 'Most Popular,' 'Most Dependable' and 'Most Likely to Succeed' by the class of 1986. Coley attributes his success to his parents Shirley Coley and the late Thomas L. Coley, Sr., his late grandparents Marvin and Otelia Vines and Rufus and Anna Coley and numerous teachers, coaches and community activists that have influenced him along the way."
Willie George Robinson
Feb. 22
"For over forty years, Mr. Robinson made his way through various ranks with the Alexander City Police Department, as a Sergeant over patrol and investigations, Lieutenant over jail administrations, Captain, and the first Black Deputy Chief of Police, which led to him being the first African-American Police Chief for Alexander City Police Department on July 2, 2013. His proudest accomplishment is (being) a 2003 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy (FBI) in Quantico, Virginia."
Clarence Daniel
Feb. 23
"In 2006, University of Mississippi hosted the sixth Black History Month gala themed 'Crossing the Lines,' celebrating 35 years of African-American participation in athletics at Ole Miss. (Daniel) was recognized as the first African-American track runner at Ole Miss and was honored during halftime at the Rebels' men's basketball game."
David Lee Wyckoff
Feb. 24
"Let's talk about a role model, a leader, an icon, and Black history all in one. David Lee Wyckoff was born March 13, 1964 in Dadeville, Alabama (and) moved to Alex City in 1984. (Wyckoff) got in trouble with the law, went to jail and did 90 days, got out of jail and turned his whole life around. (He) joined the Masonic in 2000, started mentoring kids, and started doing benefit programs in Tallapoosa County, Coosa County, and Lee County where he helped raise over $100,000 while giving 100% back to the victims."
Betsy Abernathy Whatley
Feb. 25
"Mrs. Whatley lived her life by example. She taught, participated and enriched many lives in the community. The 2004 Sojourner Truth recipient, Betsy Abernathy Whatley believed and voiced 'parents need to spend time with their children and support their children, because much of the success of the child in school depends upon their parents.' No matter the platform, she always promoted education, family and community."
Rev. David and Elizabeth Benton
Feb. 26
"Rev. David and Elizabeth Benton began the hair care business in 1989 known as Benton's Beauty Supply which is currently located on 28 Bibb St. in Alexander City. They have served in the community over the years and enjoy presenting customer service to customers. As Mrs. Benton says, 'We aim to please for all your hair care needs.'"
James Charles Whatley
Feb. 27
"After honorable discharge from the Army, J.C. enrolled at Alabama State University under the G.I. Bill. During the 1965 Civil Rights Movement, he was expelled from college for marching or some other related incident. Afterwards, J.C. was hired by the construction company that built Laurel High School, currently known as Stephens Elementary School. The following year of 1966, Mr. Whatley was readmitted to Alabama State University."
Terrell Owens
Feb. 28
"Owens' biggest accomplishment came when he was inducted into the NFL HALL OF FAME. A role model, a leader (and) most of all to me, a friend. Owens has been one of the biggest influences not only here in Alexander City, but around the world. Owens comes back home often to interact with the youth. 'The media can't tell you about Terrell Owens, but I can as a friend!' We salute you!"