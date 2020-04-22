The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous outlook alert for central Alabama with a threat of severe thunderstorms including tornadoes Thursday.
“This round of storms is coming at an inopportune time but we can’t control that,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said. “We have to respond to whatever comes our way.”
Moran said the No. 1 advice is to have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather alerts to include but not limited to the Tallapoosa County Alert System, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio and other apps that will signal incoming weather.
“The biggest thing is to have ways to get your information,” Moran said. “Be weather aware — not scared — but have a plan.”
A preparedness plan should include where to go within a structure or where to seek shelter if a home is not reliable; an emergency kit with sustenance for 72 hours including food, water, medications, baby formula and diapers; and knowing who to call in what situation.
“Always go to the lowest level, center part of a structure in a room with no windows,” Moran said. “If you live in a mobile home, I encourage you to seek other shelter.”
Moran also said if there are people who currently don’t have power from damage due to Sunday’s storm, others should check on them as they may not have a way to receive alerts.
The Tallapoosa County Alert System was set up in March 2017 and currently has 16,764 contacts. Since April 1, 522 people have signed up.
“That is great,” Moran said. “We do see an increase in sign-ups a day or two out from a storm. (The system) has worked really well and sends out alerts based on someone’s location within a polygon drawn on a map. If you fall inside that grid area, you receive a phone call.”
Moran said if you receive a call during the storm from 256-825-1078, be sure to listen to the message.
“It will be an automated voice trying to tell you what the approaching storm is,” he said. “It’s important to listen to that message and know what’s going on. There is no need to call the number back; just listen to the message.”
To sign up for Tallapoosa County alerts, visit www.tallaco.com and sign up through the citizens portal or call the EMA office at 256-825-1078 for assistance.
When the notification system was first made, EMA staff pulled all the white and yellow page numbers into the database and will update that record again this summer.
It’s also important to know the different numbers to call in case of weather after-effects.
“In an emergency, call 911,” Moran said. “If you have a need from the storm this past weekend or the one that comes Thursday, call the local United Way office (at 256-329-3600) or 211 is a really good asset for other non-emergent information.”
Moran said volunteer fire departments often cut trees that are hindering cars from safely getting out of the driveway but Lake Martin Area United Way and Tallapoosa Coosa Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster are organizing volunteer efforts for other cleanup.