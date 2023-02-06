The casting of reels in Lake Martin’s water is something that is all-year round, but winter brings its own fishing crowd.
Brandy Hastings, executive director of Lake Martin Tourism Association, said one aspect of winter fishing is the tournaments.
“We see a lot of different competitive anglers that come this time of year. However, we also see a lot of people that come just as leisure anglers as well,” Hastings said. “The lake is so big that even when tournaments are happening, there's still plenty of room for others to be out there as well.”
Some of the upcoming fishing tournaments include Wind Creek Bass Trail-OGS on Feb. 4, Phoenix Bass Fishing League Bama on Feb. 11, Big Bucks Buddy Trail on Feb. 12, Alabama Bass Nation Regional on Feb. 18, Alabama Bass Trail on Feb. 25 and Alabama Bass Federation on March 4.
Captain David Hare with Alex City Guide Service said his business specializes in fishing saltwater striped bass also called stripers. In the winter season — December through February — he estimates they book a little over 100 trips.
He said the difficult thing about winter fishing is the weather. Hare noted if individuals do want to participate in winter fishing to dress warmer than you think.
“If the weatherman says it’s going to be 40 [degrees]. Then it's gonna be 30 [degrees] on the water just because of the cold air or the wind blowing off the water or us running down the lake,” he said.
However, Hare said the actual finding of the fish is the easy part. During the winter time, stripers like to congregate in deeper water. He uses electronics to make sure the boat is over deep enough water to catch some fish.
While winter is a busy time, he said his busiest time is the spring. As the weather gets warmer, stripers start to move towards more shallow water, and people are more likely to want to spend time outside. For the month of April alone, Hare said he may book anywhere between 100 to 150 trips.
“March, April, May, very seldom we have a day off during those three months; it's just we're slammed,” Hare said.
Regardless of the season, Hastings said fishing tourism does a lot in allowing Lake Martin to be an all-year destination. She said when people come for fishing tournaments or a leisure activity, they are staying in lodging accommodations, shopping in local stores and eating at local restaurants.
Hastings said this is contributing to lodging and sales taxes collection, which helps the city and local economy.
“It's really one of the important things that makes us a 365-day a year destination,” she said. “Lake Martin Tourism Association does not view our destination as a seasonal destination. We're not Memorial Day to Labor Day. We're an all year round destination.”
As the year starts to move into the spring, Hastings said something to look out for is Crank4Bank, which starts in April.
Crank4Bank is a bass and crappie fishing tournament that runs from April to July where participants try to catch tagged fish. Each tag marks a different prize. Registration is open now and can be found at crank4bank.com.