Bruce Adams thought he was invited to the annual Lake Watch meeting to talk about one of his latest projects as Wind Creek State Park superintendent.
Little did Adams know his invitation was to make sure he would be present to receive the 2020 Bronson Award for Environmental Service.
“I was surprised, humbled and appreciative of the award,” Adams said. “I think there are others who do more on a day-to-day basis for the (Lake Martin) than me.”
The award is given by Lake Watch Lake Martin to those who have been given to the welfare of Lake Martin. Adams is a bit shy when talking about his efforts to educate the public about clean water and helping maintain a clean water source.
“I’ve helped the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) for several years in a row with their annual cleanup,” Adams said. “The park lets them offload the trash they pick up from around the lake here. We provide some labor and equipment to help get it off the boats and to the provided dumpsters.”
Adams and park staff also help with the annual Tallapoosa County Extension Service water festival for area fourth graders and work with Lake Watch on collecting water samples around Wind Creek especially the beach area.
Adams said he did speak to those gathered at the Lake Watch meeting.
“I put in work to talk about the kiosk park staff installed near the silo,” Adams said. “It is made from materials donated by the (Dick) Bronson family and talks about the lake, the park and Lake Watch. It is educational.”
Adams admitted he shortened his presentation but got out his ultimate message.
“I had to share it,” Adams said. “It goes back to Genesis 1:28. We still have responsibility today to be good stewards of Earth and tell people how to take care of our environment.”
Adams is no stranger to Alabama State Parks. He started as a seasonal employee at Gulf State Park in 1983 and was hired full time as a park ranger in 1988. In 1990 he moved to Claude D. Kelley State Park and managed the park in addition to being a park ranger. Adams has been at Wind Creek State Park since January 1999 and has no plans on retiring anytime soon.
“I’ll have my boots on the ground here when I keel over,” Adams said.