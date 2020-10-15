The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Wind Creek State Park to change a favorite fall event.
The annual fall festival is canceled and the costume parade and trick-or-treat is open to campers only. For several years, thousands have visited the park on the day of the festival for costumed fun.
“We regret there will not be any activities for day-use guests as there have been in the past,” superintendent Bruce Adams said. “Day-use areas will be open; however, day-use guests will not be allowed into the campground.”
This weekend, the Wind Creek State Park campground will host park pumpkin carving, the costume parade and trick-trick or treating.
“Current COVID-19 guidelines are required in all events,” Adams said. “Regular handwashing and sanitation, face covering if 6 feet distances cannot be maintained and 6 feet distance is required between different households. Also we are not allowing groups of 10 or more from the same household.”
The pandemic has also forced the cancelation of the hayride. Pumpkin carving will be spread out over Friday and Saturday to avoid crowds.
The costume parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants will be in separate family groups and will be released to enter the parade in a spaced out manner to allow social distancing. Masks covering the mouth and nose will be required for everyone.
Trick-or-treat will be for overnight campers only. Park rules limit each campsite to no more than two vehicles.
“We are asking campers to select one person to hand out candy,” Adams said. “This person should wear a face covering that fully covers the mouth and nose also wear gloves. All candy should must be prepackaged or individually wrapped.”
Adams said park staff hated to make changes to the annual event.
“Out staff and volunteers look forward to this weekend every year as do our guests,” Adams said. “We are thankful we can do this and hope all will cooperate to make it safe. We hope to have the event again next year, hopefully like normal.”