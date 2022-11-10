While Alabama is not in the direct path of Tropical Storm Nicole, parts of the state have been issued a wind advisory.
According to the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the National Weather Services issued a wind advisory from Heflin to Alexander City to Troy. Other parts of Central Alabama were issued a wind hazard.
Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with some gusts around 40 mph.
The advisory is in effect from Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 a.m. to tonight at midnight. There is currently no risk of tornado.
For the Central Alabama region, there is a less than 15 percent chance of experiencing tropical storm force winds, which are winds running from 39 to 73 mph. Additionally, there is a less than 15 percent chance of flash flooding.
However, heavy rainfall is possible locally within Central Alabama. Tropical Storm Nicole remains east of Alabama with it expected to move north as it crosses Florida.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeastern central Alabama.
* WHEN...Through midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.