Matt Sheppard grew up playing golf on municipal courses. Today he is giving back to the game that gave him a career.
Sheppard is the director of golf at Willow Point and was recently honored by the PGA of America with its Professional Development Award for the PGA section including Alabama and Northwest Florida. The award is for those who are dedicated to educating the next generation of PGA professionals.
“I have made an effort in in my career to give back to the younger generation to encourage them to be great. If it were not for the PGA of America and professional golf management program I went through, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Sheppard said. “I feel like I owe the association.”
There are nearly 20 universities across the country who now have golf management programs as courses of study under business marketing degrees. The idea is to teach lovers of golf how to manage golf operations. Sheppard got into being a golf professional a different way and before colleges got involved.
“I went to school to play golf at a junior college in north Alabama and then an apprenticeship,” Sheppard said. “It was professional school while working.”
The award is given to those who have been educators of golf professionals for the last 10 or more years, contribute articles benefiting or educating about the game of golf, for contributions to building the image of PGA professionals and the PGA of America and inspire other golf professionals.
Sheppard is helping develop the next generation of golf professionals through the apprenticeship program, working with the professional golf management program at Mississippi State University and through programs with PGA of America. Through Mississippi State, Sheppard works with the students and helps some with internships.
Through the association of PGA professionals, Sheppard is working with assistant professionals across the state and Southeast.
“Last year we held an assistants’ summit and had some of the best golf professionals in the area come to speak along with 50 aspiring golf professionals who are already assistants,” Sheppard said.
The idea started with a program Sheppard attended the year before where the attendees submitted information beforehand that was shared amongst everyone. Questions were not only made of the speakers but the professionals attending.
Many of the ideas Sheppard uses have been discussed with other PGA professionals.
“Eric Eshleman of the Country Club of Birmingham was a huge influence in my career,” Sheppard said. “There is also Brent Krause of Wynlakes in Montgomery and Troy Rabren Inverness Country Club in Birmingham. Brent and I hit it off and I worked for Troy as a young man.”
Through the three assistant professionals working under Sheppard, two to four interns and a staff of 12, Sheppard manages golf operations minus the grass.
“That has its own director and staff,” Sheppard said. “Ours is all golf operations — golf shop, the outside services and tournament operations.”
Teaching programs to grow the game fall under Sheppard too.
“Our big thing is junior golf,” Sheppard said. “Two years ago I went to the school system. We got to go into the elementary schools and teach in the PE classes golf. That was fun. We did it at all the elementary schools.”
Sheppard said the junior league was launched by PGA of America to introduce children to the game of golf in a fun way.
“Basically it's almost t-ball but it’s golf; it’s team golf; something like a scramble,” Sheppard said. It had never been done before for kids. It is a phenomenal way for a 5- to 12-year-old to get them acclimated to the game because there is not a lot of pressure. Golf is hard for someone just starting out. Getting a ball in the hole is not that easy.”
Sheppard said the first three years of the junior league they would play teams from Auburn. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sheppard altered his plans for his children and himself doubling the junior program.
“I happened to be coaching baseball with my oldest and the season got cut out from under us,” Sheppard said. “I said I’m going to open up this junior league to anybody in town. We had 38 kids last year. What it did was it gave our assistant and interns the ability to take some ownership and coach a team. It was fun. They had their own practices in addition to matches.”
Sheppard hopes some of the children will pick up the game of golf.
“You are trying to develop a love for the game,” Sheppard said. “You don’t want it to be too hard when they start out. You want them to have fun. When they show a huge interest, then work with them. At first let them have fun; hit a ball; chase it; hit again and get it in the hole. Throw par out the window, just let the kids have fun.”
Sheppard hopes the memories of fun days of the golf course lead to golf players seeking out the game for decades to come.
“At the end of the day, you don’t see dads at 40 putting on pads to play football at the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex,” Sheppard said. “They are calling each other to see who is going to play golf on Saturday morning. We are trying to build weekend warriors for life.”